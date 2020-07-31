Advertisement

Itel ITW-60 wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 1,699

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 31, 2020 2:32 pm

Latest News

Dubbed as Itel ITW-60, the wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 1,699.
Advertisement

Itel has today announced the launch of its latest wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Itel ITW-60, the wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 1,699. 

 

The latest wireless earbuds from Itel comes with a comfortable fit and it features some good sound quality, as per the company claims. The Earpods come with 13 mm sound drivers, that ensure that the Earpods’ deep low-end is balanced by lush mids and crystal-clear treble.  It packs a concealed sensor in both the earbuds, which allows the user to effortlessly answer the calls, and adjust the music.

 

The itel True Wireless Earbuds feature a battery of 35mAh that delivers 2.5 hours of music playtime and 3 hours of talk time in a go. They are coupled with an portable charging case that boasts a 500mAh battery that gives up to 35 hours of standby time and providing up to six multiple charges to the Wireless EarPods. Itel Earpods comes with USB Type-C charging and is housed with the latest Bluetooth version V5.0 which helps them pair instantly via pop-up pairing with the nearby devices. It also features low audio latency mode as well. 

 

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “With the launch of itel’s first true wireless Earpods ITW-60 in India, we are further strengthening our Smart Gadgets’ portfolio that is designed to offer a superior mobile experience for our customers. With performance and quality at its core, the new itel Earpods come equipped with the impressive audio quality and wireless experience, making it all set to disrupt the  TWS category. With the growing demand for high-quality and affordable portable audio products, India has proven to be one of the crucial markets for itel with its existing loyal consumers base.” 

 

He further added, “With this launch, itel aims to empower aspirers to live an uninterrupted life by offering them superlative audio experience, convenience, reliability, and seamless connectivity, while on the move.”

 

Advertisement

Itel Vision 1 with waterdrop notch display, 4000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 5,499

Itel, Tecno offer extended on its range of smartphones during Coronavirus lockdown

Itel introduces new range of Smart Gadgets in India

Latest News from ITEL

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung UV Sterilizer launched in India for Rs 3599

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launched in India

Oppo Watch with dual-curved AMOLED display launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air
Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies