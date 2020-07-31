Itel ITW-60 wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 1,699

Dubbed as Itel ITW-60, the wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 1,699.

Itel has today announced the launch of its latest wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Itel ITW-60, the wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 1,699.

The latest wireless earbuds from Itel comes with a comfortable fit and it features some good sound quality, as per the company claims. The Earpods come with 13 mm sound drivers, that ensure that the Earpods’ deep low-end is balanced by lush mids and crystal-clear treble. It packs a concealed sensor in both the earbuds, which allows the user to effortlessly answer the calls, and adjust the music.

The itel True Wireless Earbuds feature a battery of 35mAh that delivers 2.5 hours of music playtime and 3 hours of talk time in a go. They are coupled with an portable charging case that boasts a 500mAh battery that gives up to 35 hours of standby time and providing up to six multiple charges to the Wireless EarPods. Itel Earpods comes with USB Type-C charging and is housed with the latest Bluetooth version V5.0 which helps them pair instantly via pop-up pairing with the nearby devices. It also features low audio latency mode as well.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “With the launch of itel’s first true wireless Earpods ITW-60 in India, we are further strengthening our Smart Gadgets’ portfolio that is designed to offer a superior mobile experience for our customers. With performance and quality at its core, the new itel Earpods come equipped with the impressive audio quality and wireless experience, making it all set to disrupt the TWS category. With the growing demand for high-quality and affordable portable audio products, India has proven to be one of the crucial markets for itel with its existing loyal consumers base.”

He further added, “With this launch, itel aims to empower aspirers to live an uninterrupted life by offering them superlative audio experience, convenience, reliability, and seamless connectivity, while on the move.”

