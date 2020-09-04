Advertisement

iTel IPP-81 fast-charging power bank launched in India for Rs 1,399

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 3:31 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced itel IPP-81 fast-charging power bank in the country.

Itel has today announced the launch of its latest power bank in India. The company has introduced itel IPP-81 fast-charging power bank in the country. 

 

The power bank comes with a price tag of Rs 1,399 and it is available for purchase across the country. The power bank comes with a compact design and it is easy to carry on-the-go. The power bank comes with 20000mAh charging capacity along with dual output and 2.1A fast charging technology.

 

The power bank comes with a twin USB port which can fast charge two devices at once. It also features an anti-slip texture, giving a firm grip to hold the power bank.

 

It comes with multi-protection safety features to avoid overvoltage, overcurrent, short-circuit, and any other damage to the phone. It also comes with dual input ports, that helps in fast charging of the Powerbank with the use of both Micro USB and Type C charger. It features lithium polymer battery that offers high speed charging technology along with long battery life. itel IPP-81 also features an anti-slip texture. itel is offering upto 12 months’ warranty on IPP- 81 Powerbank.

 

Commenting on the launch, Mr Arijeet Talaptra, CEO, TRANSSION India said “Strengthening on the brand positioning of ‘Making Every Moment Magical’, the new addition to the Smart Gadget Portfolio aims to fuel the aspirations of both aspirers and minimalist set of consumers to live life uninterrupted and worry-free. IPP-81 Power bank is a combination of performance, reliability and affordability, which will empower users to stay connected at all times.”

 

Itel Vision 1 3GB variant to be launched on August 12

Itel Vision 1 with 3GB RAM launched in India at Rs 6,999

itel joins the bandwagon to launch its TV range

Latest News from ITEL

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

IFA 2020: TCL introduces TCL 10 TabMax, TabMid tablets, smartwatch for senior citizens and more

Huawei’s upcoming Watch GT 2 Pro renders and specifications leaked

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones to launch in India on September 18

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies