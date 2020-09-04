iTel IPP-81 fast-charging power bank launched in India for Rs 1,399

The company has introduced itel IPP-81 fast-charging power bank in the country.

Itel has today announced the launch of its latest power bank in India. The company has introduced itel IPP-81 fast-charging power bank in the country.

The power bank comes with a price tag of Rs 1,399 and it is available for purchase across the country. The power bank comes with a compact design and it is easy to carry on-the-go. The power bank comes with 20000mAh charging capacity along with dual output and 2.1A fast charging technology.

The power bank comes with a twin USB port which can fast charge two devices at once. It also features an anti-slip texture, giving a firm grip to hold the power bank.

It comes with multi-protection safety features to avoid overvoltage, overcurrent, short-circuit, and any other damage to the phone. It also comes with dual input ports, that helps in fast charging of the Powerbank with the use of both Micro USB and Type C charger. It features lithium polymer battery that offers high speed charging technology along with long battery life. itel IPP-81 also features an anti-slip texture. itel is offering upto 12 months’ warranty on IPP- 81 Powerbank.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Arijeet Talaptra, CEO, TRANSSION India said “Strengthening on the brand positioning of ‘Making Every Moment Magical’, the new addition to the Smart Gadget Portfolio aims to fuel the aspirations of both aspirers and minimalist set of consumers to live life uninterrupted and worry-free. IPP-81 Power bank is a combination of performance, reliability and affordability, which will empower users to stay connected at all times.”