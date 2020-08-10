Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker launched in India

The Bluetooth speaker comes with a price tag of Rs 1,299 and it is available for purchase from major retail stores across the country.

Itel has today announced the launch of a new Bluetooth speaker known as IBS-10, in India. The Bluetooth speaker comes with a price tag of Rs 1,299 and it is available for purchase from major retail stores across the country. The brand has also introduced IEP 24 Earphones in the country.

itel IBS-10 comes with a stereo sound output of 10W. It is loaded with a 1500mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 6 hours of battery life for uninterrupted streaming. The Bluetooth speaker comes with a dedicated play/pause and volume button that also resets Bluetooth pairing.

The speaker is loaded with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and it can be also connected using Aux connectivity and it supports T-Card as well. It also supports Wireless FM so that one can listen to your favourite music anytime and anywhere.

itel IBS-10 comes in the perfect medium-sized speaker form and high-quality sound. It is available in black colour option and it comes with a free aux cable.

itel also launches the IEP 24 Earphones with an in-ear design that ensures zero sound leakage and provides a perfect blend of treble and bass to all music buffs. The lightweight and ergonomically designed earphones provides great comfort along with HD quality sound to elevate the experience of music anytime and anywhere.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talaptra, CEO, TRANSSION India said “Aligned with the brand positioning of ‘Making Every Moment Magical’, these new Smart Gadget additions to the existing Audio range aims to fuel the aspirations of both aspirers and minimalist set of consumers to live life uninterrupted enjoying every moment. With an evolving lifestyle and increasing demand for superior quality and portable audio devices in the entry-level segment, we are certain to address the needs of our consumers with these additions to the portfolio.”





