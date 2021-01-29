Advertisement

itel A47 smartphone to launch in India on February 1

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2021 11:15 am

itel A47 will come with a big display, better srtorgae and best security.
Itel, a sub-brand of Transsion India, is gearing up to launch a new smartphone called itel A47 in the India market. The smartphone will be launched in India on February 1.

The itel A47 will be available on Amazon which has also set up a dedicated page for the same. It says that the phone will be Amazon Special which confirms that it will be exclusively available on Amazon after launch in India

As per the Amazon listing, itel A47 will come with a big display, better storage and best security. The listing further revealed the phone will come with 32GB ROM and a dedicated expandable memory card slot. For security, there will be a rear fingerprint sensor. Other features will also be revealed in the coming days.

Itel recently launched Vision 1 Pro at Rs 6,599 in India earlier this month. Itel Vision 1 Pro sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop 2.5D curved fully laminated display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

 
On the camera front, the smartphone comes equipped with AI Triple camera with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a couple of VGA shooters. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beauty Mode. The phone also comes with dual security features like fast face unlock and multi-feature fingerprint sensor.

 
The smartphone runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims to deliver 800 hours standby, 24 hours average usage, 35 hours of playing music, 7 hours of playing video and 6 hours of gaming.

 

