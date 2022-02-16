Itel A27 smartphone launched in India under 6k

Itel has launched the Itel A27 in India as company’s new budget smartphone. The device comes with a 5.45-inch IPS display, Android 11 (Go edition), 5-megapixel rear camera and 4,000mAh battery.

Itel A27 Prie and Availability

Itel A27 is priced at Rs 5,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Crystal Blue, Deep Grey, and Silver Purple colour options. It will be available for purchase via offline retail outlets. The phones come with an adapter, USB cable, screen film, user manual, protective case and a warranty card.

Specs

Itel A27 comes with a 13.84 cm (5.45-inch) FW+ IPS Full Screen display. In addition, the device runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and powered with 1.4GHz quad-core processor.

In terms of memory configurations, the phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM, expandable memory up to 128GB. On the battery front, A27 is powered by a 4000mAh battery with AI Power Master.

The smartphone also comes equipped with dual security features like a multi-functional fingerprint sensor and face unlock. On the optics front, Itel A27 sports a 5-megapixel AI rear camera, and a 2-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Besides, the smartphone comes equipped with flashlight and various camera modes such as AI beauty mode, portrait mode, HDR, short video formats, AR filters and stickers, automatic adjustments of the camera effects according to Itel. Lastly, it also supports dual 4G VoLTE functionality.

Meanwhile, the company recently launched Itel Earbuds T1 TWS in India for Rs 1099. Earbuds T1 are available in pearl white colour right now. The company says that it will launch the product in many attractive colours soon.

Itel Earbuds T1 TWS comes equipped with BT 5.0 connectivity. There are easy touch controls with voice assistant activation and ergonomic in-ear design.

All major operations such as play/pause music, answering and disconnecting calls and activating voice assistant can be completed in simple touch operations. They are light weight at 3.7 gms only and comfortable fit ensures zero sound leakage. In addition, they are also IPX5 water-resistant for rainy weather conditions.