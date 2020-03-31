Is TCL and ShemarooMe association a gimmick?

  • 10:55 Mar 31, 2020

The app would be available on TCL television sets that are QLED to Android TV and the recently launched Android Pie (9.0).
TCL has announced its partnership with ShemarooMe Entertainment Limited to provide its OTT video streaming platform, ShemarooMe, on its range of Smart TVs. 

 

With this association, TCL has added over 3,700 titles, boosting the content on its platform across genres like Bollywood, Regional, Comedy, Kids and more. ShemarooMe will be available on the latest TCL Smart TV units and will be available on the launch bar, giving quick and easy access. The app would be available on TCL television sets that are QLED to Android TV and the recently launched Android Pie (9.0).

 

Further adding to the announcement, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India said, “We believe in creating an enhanced ecosystem of entertainment. Our partnership with Shemaroo Entertainment is a combination of high-end TV along with high-quality content offerings is an added value to the ownership and entertainment experience of TCL customers in India.”

 

However, the partnership can be considered as just another gimmick as the ShemarooMe application is already available for Android TV. The app can be easily sideloaded to any Smart TV and it is also available from famous stores like Apptoide. Furthermore, the ShemarooMe application is also available on PatchWall UI and Xiaomi Mi TV. The app is also present on Amazon Fire TV Stick and more. With this, customers can easily download the apk and install it on their Smart TV without much trouble. 

 

Additionally, the company is not offering some added benefits like a free subscription of the service, which could have further sweetened the deal. And if one does not want ShemarooMe, he/she has a plethora of options ranging from Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, Hotstar, SonyLIV, YouTube, Voot and more.

