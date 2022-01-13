Realme 9i launching in India on January 18, will it be under Rs 15,000?

Realme India recently teased the upcoming launch of Realme 9i in India. Now Realme 9i India launch date has been confirmed by the company. The Realme 9i will launch on January 18 in India at 12.30PM.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has also leaked the pricing details of the upcoming device. The leak reveals that the price of Realme 9i will start at Rs 14,499 for the Indian market. To recall, the Realme 9i is priced at VND 6,290,000 (approx. Rs 20,500) for the 6GB + 128GB variant in Vietnam.Realme launched the Realme 9i in Vietnam earlier this week. Since the phone has already gone official outside, we already know the specifications.

Realme 9i Specifications

The Realme 9i sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel has peak brightness levels of 480 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 33W fast charging support. The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The Realme 9i runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual speakers. It also has face recognition as well. Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front.