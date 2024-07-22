iQOO Z9s Series Coming to India This August: Confirmed

iQOO is all set to launch a new set of smartphones in lower-end mid-range segment, which will be dubbed the iQOO Z9s series. While there have been no details confirmed regarding the devices, it is expected that the devices could be more powerful than the existing the iQOO Z9 5G.

Confirmed by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya on X, the iQOO Z9s series is coming this August. The term “series” confirms that there would be more than one device that’ll launch under the Z9s moniker. It can be assumed that these could be termed as iQOO Z9s and the iQOO Z9s Pro. However, an official confirmation from the brand is awaited.

Meanwhile, a recent MySmartPrice report shed light on an iQOO Z9 Pro listing on the BIS website with model number I2305. Moreover, because the publication assumed that this is the iQOO Z9 Pro, it is possible that the BIS listing could be for one of the iQOO Z9s series smartphones.

Although this listing did not provide any handset specifications, another entry in the Camera FV-5 database indicated that the primary camera might feature optical image stabilization (OIS). The report states that the device will have a 12.5MP primary camera on the back, which will be marketed as 50MP with pixel-binning. It will be a 26.6mm f/1.8 sensor.

The primary sensor will have a 68.2-degree horizontal field of view and support 1x magnification. Additionally, it will produce photos in JPEG/DNG format with a Resolution of 4096×3072.

If correct, the rumours state that the Z9s Pro could come in a single 12GB + 256GB version in White and Orange colours. More details about the devices are yet to be leaked, such as their display specs, Processor and battery information, and more. However, whenever they do, we’ll be updating you.