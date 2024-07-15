iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launched in India: Should You Consider it?

iQOO has launched the Z9 Lite 5G smartphone in India. The new Z9 Lite 5G from iQOO shares its specifications with the Vivo T3 Lite 5G that launched last month in India. The Z9 Lite 5G offers up to 1TB expandable storage support, dual rear cameras, and more, but is it worth considering over its competitors? Let’s have a look.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 10,499 for 4GB+128GB and Rs 11,499 for 6GB+128GB model, the iQOO Z9 Lite will be available on the iQOO e-store and Amazon.in in two colour variants: Aqua Flow and Mocha Brown. Buyers can get a discount of Rs 500 as a part of exclusive launch offers on purchasing the device with an ICICI bank or HDFC bank card.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: Specifications

The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 840 nits peak brightness, and 269 PPI. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card. There’s also up to 6GB RAM Virtual RAM support.

The handset runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 custom skin out of the box and will receive two major Android OS upgrades. The device features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 Sony primary camer and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There is an 8MP f/2.0 shooter on the front for selfies. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is also IP64 rated.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: Competitors

The iQOO Z9 Lite competes with the likes of Realme C65 5G. Compared to the Realme handset, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G offers a brighter display and the same Chipset that’s paired with higher amount of storage for the same starting price of Rs 10,499. While the preference for the custom Android skin each of them use would be subjective, both Realme UI and FunTouch OS offer ample of customisation options.

You can also consider the Vivo T3 Lite 5G in case you want a different colour option for the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, as both of them are essentially the same devices with same specs and set of features. Overall, we’d say that the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G is worth considering at its price point as it has a lot to offer over its competitors in the segment.