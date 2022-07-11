iQOO Z6 SE may launch soon in India

iQOO Z6 series has been one of the popular smartphone series from the Vivo sub-brand in India. It seems like after three smartphones in the Z6 series, iQOO is planning on adding a fourth one to the lineup which will be called the iQOO Z6 SE. However, this should be a 4G smartphone and not a 5G model.

As spotted by RootMyGalaxy, iQOO Z6 SE has been spotted on the company’s India website. While there is no word on when the iQOO smartphone will launch in India, the publication says that it expects the device to arrive later this month or early August. Moreover, the outlet says that the ’SE’ in the moniker stands for Speed Edition.

The device will likely be the successor of the IQOO Z6 5G or the 4G variants. There could be a Pro variant in the SE lineup as well. The monikers are yet to be revealed or passed any certifications. The phone could be priced under Rs 20,000.

In related news, iQOO is also working on launching 10 series smartphones on July 19 in India. Both the iQOO 10 series seem to have an identical design. iQOO showed two colour variants of the smartphones having a glass portion at the top, which houses a triple camera unit and engraved texts such as 40x (zoom) and Vivo V1+. Moreover, the BMW inspired design has been retained by the brand along with a black one.

Where the iQOO 10 supports 120W fast charging, the Pro model will be the world’s device to support 200W fast charging. Both devices are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset while some reports suggest that the iQOO 10 series may also include a Dimensity 9000+ chipset variant