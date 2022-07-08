iQOO 10 series design, 200W fast charging support confirmed

iQOO is all set to launch iQOO 10 series on July 19 in China and ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed one of the key features of the smartphones along with their design. Moreover, the company has confirmed that there will be two smartphones in the series including iQOO 10 and 10 Pro.

The company has released a video which confirms that the iQOO 10 and the 10 Pro will have a dual tone design as leaked earlier. Further, both the iQOO 10 series seem to have an identical design. iQOO showed two colour variants of the smartphones having a glass portion at the top, which houses a triple camera unit and engraved texts such as 40x (zoom) and Vivo V1+. Moreover, the BMW inspired design has been retained by the brand along with a black one.

The video also reveals that the iQOO 10 supports 120W fast charging, whereas the Pro model will be the world’s device to support 200W fast charging. Both devices are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset while some reports suggest that the iQOO 10 series may also include a Dimensity 9000+ chipset variant.

This is everything that has been confirmed by the brand. As for the iQOO 10 Pro, the device is expected to come with a 2K+ LTPO display that will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Same as with the iQOO 9 Pro, it will come with support for a large under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, the device should have a 50-megapixel primary camera in the triple-camera setup. It is also being reported that the vanilla iQOO 10 will offer an upgraded gaming experience over its predecessor, thanks to an upgraded processor.