iQOO Z5 , V2188A, full specifications revealed

A recent report revealed that iQOO is working on a new smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery. This device is said to be iQOO Z5 which is expected to launch on May 20 in China. It will be different from the iQOO Z5 5G which was launched back in September last year in India.

Now a new iQOO phone with a V2188A model number has been spotted on China’s TENAA certification platform. The listing has revealed the entire specifications of the upcoming iQOO Z5 phone.

iQOO Z5 Specifications

The new iQOO Z5 will feature a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. The device will be powered by Dimensity 1300 chipset.

Further, the TENAA listing states that there will be three storage variants. There will be 6GB / 8GB / 12GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB / 512GB of internal storage. Though, there will be no support for external storage on the device.

In terms of optics, the upcoming iQOO Z5 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. There will be a 50-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro camera. It will feature a 16-megapixel camera for snapping selfies and video calls. The device will come equipped with a side-facing fingerprint scanner and an IR blaster.

In addition, the phone will come preinstalled with iQOO UI based on Android 12 OS. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery which is expected to support 44W fast charging.

The listing reveals that the handset measures 163.87 x 75.33 x 9.21mm and weighs around 203 grams. The phone is said to come in black and orange colours.

To recall, the iQOO Z5 5G comes in India in two storage options. The base 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,990. On the other hand, the premium variant with 12GB + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 26,990. The phone comes in two colours – Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn.