iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid colour variant launched in India

iQoo has today launched a new colour variant of iQoo Z5 called the iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid Edition. The phone was launched in India in September this year in Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn colours. This will be the third colour option for the phone.

The new colour variant of the iQOO Z5 is priced at Rs 23,990 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs Rs 26,990.

The new colour variant has a three-dimensional stripped back cover design. It is available for purchase from Amazon with additional Rs 1500 discount. In addition, there is a flat Rs 2000 off on ICICI Bank Credit cards and EMI.

iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid Specs

The iQOO Z5 5G is loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor along with up to 12GB of RAM. In addition, the iQoo Z5 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The phone has a 28837mm² VC cooling area that can bring down the phone’s core temperature by up to 12°C.

ALSO READ: iQOO Z5 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G, price starts Rs 23,990

In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel. There is a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Furthermore, the iQoo Z5 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.5 aperture for selfies.

The iQOO Z5 5G is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It can charge the phone up to 50% in 26 minutes. Moreover, for security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.

iQoo Z5 runs on Android 11 with FunTouchOS 12. The connectivity front supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.