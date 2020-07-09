Advertisement

iQOO Z1x 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 09, 2020 10:30 am

The smartphone is available in Black, Blue and White colour options.
Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z1x 5G in China. The smartphone is available in Black, Blue and White colour options. 

 

The iQOO Z1x is priced at 1598 Yuan (approx. Rs 17,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, 1798 Yuan (approx. Rs 19,300) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, 1998 Yuan (approx. Rs 21,500) for 8GB RAM + 128GB option and 2298 Yuan (approx. Rs 24,700) for the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. 

 

iQOO Z1x 5G specifications

 

To start with the specs, the iQOO Z1x 5G is loaded with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels along with HDR10+ support, 96 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. 

 

The phone is loaded with a liquid cooling tube along with graphite sheet and Cooling Turbo technology that the company claims helps to reduce the temperature up to 10 degree Celsuis. It is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, the phone comes equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, EIS, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The iQOO Z1x 5G runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0 running on top of it. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, which the brand claims can charge the device up to 52 per cent in just 30 minutes. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 164.2 x 76.5 x 9.06 mm and weighs 199.5 grams.

 

