iQOO Z10 5G Base Price Leaked: Competition for the Nothing Phone (3a)

iQOO Z10 5G base price has been leaked in a new report suggesting that the device will be competing with the likes of the Nothing Phone (3a) in India. The device will come with the biggest ever battery in a smartphone launched in India, which will be a 7300mAh cell. Here’s everything to know about the new development.

iQOO Z10 5G India Price Leaked

iQOO Z10 5G base price was leaked by Smartprix, according to which the iQOO device will be available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, both featuring UFS 2.2 storage. The base configuration starts at Rs 21,999, and with Rs 2,000 bank offers, the phone will be available for Rs 19,999 during the launch period.

This pricing suggests that the device will be competing with the likes of Nothing Phone (3a) in India which has already surpassed our expectations in most areas. It’ll be interesting to see what other features iQOO will have to offer to make the device a compelling option than its competitors apart from the superior price tag.

Alongside the iQOO Z10 5G, iQOO is also supposedly launching an iQOO Z10x 5G which will be rebranded Vivo T4x 5G if rumours are to be believed.

iQOO Z10 5G: Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO Z10 5G sports a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor. It comes with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The handset runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 custom skin out of the box. The iQOO Z10 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX882 primary camera and a 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. There is a 32MP shooter on the front for selfies. It is backed up by a 7,300mAh battery with 90W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP64 rated, gets an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, and a stereo speaker setup for audio.