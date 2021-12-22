iQoo U5 announced with 120Hz display, 50MP dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC and more

iQOO has announced the iQoo U5 5G smartphone in China. The phone comes with Snapdragon 695 SoC, a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery and more.

iQoo U5 smartphone is the successor to the iQoo U3 handset launched in December last year. The launch comes just after the company launched the iQoo Neo 5S and iQOO Neo 5 SE in the country. First, let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

iQoo U5 comes in three variants – 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB. However, the company is yet to reveal the price of the device. It comes in Dark Black, Silver White, and Magic Blue colours.

The phone will go for pre-orders on JD.com and Vivo online store in China on December 24. However, there is no information on the Indian availability of the handset yet.

iQoo U5 Specifications

The iQoo U5 comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a dual-camera setup at the back panel. There is a combination of a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for the front that is housed in a waterdrop notch.

In addition, the phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.

On the software front, iQoo U5 runs iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11. The connectivity features include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS/GLONASS. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.