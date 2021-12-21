iQOO Neo 5S, Neo 5 SE: Specs, Price, Availability and more

iQOO has launched two new smartphones in China – Neo 5S and Neo 5 SE. Both the smartphones come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series processors, triple rear cameras, up to 12GB of RAM and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at both the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE Price, Availability

iQoo Neo 5S is priced at 2699 yuan (Rs 32,100 approx.) for 8GB + 128GB, 2899 yuan (Rs 34,485 approx.) for 8GB + 256GB and 3199 yuan (Rs 38,055 approx.) for the top-end 12GB + 256GB versions. It comes in Black, Blue and Orange colours.

The iQOO Neo 5 SE is priced at 2199 yuan (Rs 26,137 approx.) for 8GB + 128GB, 2399 yuan (Rs 28,515 approx.) for 8GB + 256GB and 2599 yuan (Rs 30,890 approx.) for the top-end 12GB + 256GB versions. It comes in Crystal White, Mineral Blue and Phantom gradient colours.

Both the devices are now available for pre-order in China. The iQoo Neo 5S will go on sale in China starting from December 24th. The iQoo Neo 5 SE will go on sale in China starting from December 28th. There is no information on the Indian availability as of yet.

Specifications

The iQOO Neo 5S features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. Further, the screen has an HDR10+ certification and comes with 100 nits of peak brightness. In addition, the phone packs a Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone runs Android 11 with Origin OS Ocean on top. It packs a 4500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor. In addition, there is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Neo 5 SE, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with 144Hz refresh rate support. In addition, the phone packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQoo Neo 5 SE also has a triple rear camera setup. There a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs Android 11-based Origin OS Ocean and it packs a 4500 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.