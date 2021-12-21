HomeNewsiQOO Neo 5S, Neo 5 SE: Specs, Price, Availability and more

iQOO Neo 5S, Neo 5 SE: Specs, Price, Availability and more

iQOO Neo 5 series is launched in China. The lineup consists of iQOO Neo 5S and Neo 5SE out of which iQOO Neo 5S is the more premium device.

By Meenu Rana
iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE

iQOO has launched two new smartphones in China – Neo 5S and Neo 5 SE. Both the smartphones come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series processors, triple rear cameras, up to 12GB of RAM and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at both the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE Price, Availability

iQoo Neo 5S is priced at 2699 yuan (Rs 32,100 approx.) for 8GB + 128GB, 2899 yuan (Rs 34,485 approx.) for 8GB + 256GB and 3199 yuan (Rs 38,055 approx.) for the top-end 12GB + 256GB versions. It comes in Black, Blue and Orange colours.

The iQOO Neo 5 SE is priced at 2199 yuan (Rs 26,137 approx.) for 8GB + 128GB, 2399 yuan (Rs 28,515 approx.) for 8GB + 256GB and 2599 yuan (Rs 30,890 approx.) for the top-end 12GB + 256GB versions. It comes in Crystal White, Mineral Blue and Phantom gradient colours.

Both the devices are now available for pre-order in China. The iQoo Neo 5S will go on sale in China starting from December 24th. The iQoo Neo 5 SE will go on sale in China starting from December 28th. There is no information on the Indian availability as of yet.

Specifications

The iQOO Neo 5S features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. Further, the screen has an HDR10+ certification and comes with 100 nits of peak brightness. In addition, the phone packs a Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. 

The phone runs Android 11 with Origin OS Ocean on top. It packs a 4500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor. In addition, there is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Neo 5 SE, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with 144Hz refresh rate support. In addition, the phone packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQoo Neo 5 SE also has a triple rear camera setup. There a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs Android 11-based Origin OS Ocean and it packs a 4500 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

