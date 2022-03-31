iQOO Neo6 to be announced on April 13

iQOO has today confirmed that it will announce the iQOO Neo6 smartphone in China on April 13. This comes after the iQOO Neo 5 and Neo 5s were introduced by the company last year.

iQOO has teased the upcoming launch revealing that iQOO Neo6 will be the next-generation gaming flagship smartphone. The specs have not been revealed by the company.

As per a previous Geekbench listing, the iQOO Neo6 will pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The chipset will be coupled with 12GB RAM. The phone will run Android 12 out of the box, likely with OriginOS on top.

Other rumoured specs include a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to measure 8.5mm thick. The phone may pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Recently, iQOO Z6 5G with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 695 was launched in India. The iQOO Z6 5G starts at Rs 15,499 for 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 16,999, and an 8GB + 128GB option which comes at Rs 17,999 in India. The iQOO Z6 5G comes in Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black colour options.

iQOO Z6 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z6 5G sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2408 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre. In addition the display has a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate.

The handset packs a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset under the hood that runs at a clock rate as high as 2.2 GHz. The phone runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12 on the software side. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The bokeh sensor, however, is limited to the 6GB and 8GB models and is not available on the 4GB variant. On the front, this one has a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.