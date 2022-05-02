iQOO Neo 6 SE full specifications surface ahead of launch

iQOO Neo 6 SE is an upcoming smartphone from the Chinese Vivo sub-brand, the specifications for which have now been tipped online. The device is already confirmed to pack Snapdragon 870 processor. Further, the company has also confirmed the phone will come with UFS 3.1 storage and 80W fast charging.

Tipster Yogesh Brar took to Twitter to leak the specifications of the iQOO Neo 6 SE. According to him, the iQOO Neo 6 SE will sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display which has a refresh rate of 120Hz. There should be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for optics, Neo 6 SE may also be equipped with a triple camera setup, similar to its elder sibling, the iQOO Nep 6. It should be featuring a 64MP main sensor with OIS support, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it may have a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Neo 6 SE is tipped to be backed by a 4700mAh battery with confirmed support for 80W fast charging. It runs on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. Connectivity options will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging. Lastly, it will also have an X-Axis linear vibration motor.

Recent listings on online stores have revealed iQOO Neo 6 SE design as well as the colour options. As per them, the iQoo Neo 6 SE will come in orange and teal colours. There will be a triple rear camera setup placed in the upper left corner of the device