iQOO Neo 6 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 120Hz AMOLED display

iQOO has launched a new smartphone in China called the iQOO Neo 6 that is supposed to be a flagship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The device is available in three colours and out of the two, Orange and Blue color variants feature an artificial leather back for better grip.

iQOO has debuted the Neo 6 in three configurations including 8GB + 128GB priced at CNY 2799 (approx Rs 33,400), 8GB + 256GB at CNY 2999 (approx Rs 35,800) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model at CNY 3299 (approx Rs 39,400). The device comes in three colours which are Orange, Blue, and Black. The first sale of the iQOO Neo 6 will be held on April 20, 2022.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications

The iQOO Neo 6 sports a flat 6.62-inch AMOLED display which has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and gets up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Read More: iQoo Z6 Pro confirmed to launch in India under Rs 25,000

As for optics, Neo 6 is also equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1P main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP portrait sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Neo 6 is backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It runs on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging. Additional features include stereo speakers, dual linear vibration motors, large heat dissipation system, independent display chip and more.