iQOO Neo 6 India launch tipped for next week, specifications leaked

Update 4:30PM: A MySmartPrice report suggests that iQOO Neo 6 will launch on May 31 in India. It claims so on the basis of a notification sent by the Amazon app which confirmed the date.

iQOO launched the Neo 6 smartphone in China back in April with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. A new leak says that the smartphone will launch in India next week but with a different set of specifications in comparison the China variant, as tipped earlier. The iQOO Neo 6 in India could come with two chipset options.

The leak from Paras Gulani says that the iQOO Neo 6 SE will come with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display which has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. You would get two SoC options including Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 870+. It gets up 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

As for optics, Neo 6 should come equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 64MP main sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Neo 6 will pack a 4700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It runs on FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Connectivity options may include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

Gulani says that the device will launch next week in India, however, an exact date wasn’t mentioned. Further as for pricing, he says that iQOO Neo 6 could be priced at over Rs 29,000 for its base model and its highest variant may be over Rs 31,000. An Amazon India landing page landing page recently went live to tease the India launch of the iQoo Neo 6 as well.