iQOO Neo 3s spotted on IMEI database

The IQOO Neo 3s has been spotted on the IMEI database which reveals it could be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

iQOO seems to be working on the successor to the iQOO Neo 3 that was launched in April of 2020. The successor could be called the iQOO Neo 3s and could come with the same flagship level specs as per the latest findings.

The smartphone has been spotted on the IMEI database with the phone being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC along with 8GB of RAM and 44W fast charging support. The smartphone could have 128GB or 256GB of storage options.

The phone bears the model number V2118A and was spotted on 3C certification website as well with the same model number. The IMEI listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma.

The device might feature a punch-hole display similar to that of the iQOO Neo 3 5G. The TENAA listing has also been spotted for the same device but hasn't been updated yet with the specifications.

The iQOO Neo 3 that was launched last year came with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

The phone runs Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0 and it has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0. For the camera department, iQOO Neo 3 5G came with a triple rear cameras with 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The iQOO Neo3 5G has a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.