Advertisement

iQOO Neo 3s spotted on IMEI database

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2021 12:22 pm

Latest News

The IQOO Neo 3s has been spotted on the IMEI database which reveals it could be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.
Advertisement

iQOO seems to be working on the successor to the iQOO Neo 3 that was launched in April of 2020. The successor could be called the iQOO Neo 3s and could come with the same flagship level specs as per the latest findings.

 

The smartphone has been spotted on the IMEI database with the phone being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC along with 8GB of RAM and 44W fast charging support. The smartphone could have 128GB or 256GB of storage options.

 

The phone bears the model number V2118A and was spotted on 3C certification website as well with the same model number. The IMEI listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma.

 

The device might feature a punch-hole display similar to that of the iQOO Neo 3 5G. The TENAA listing has also been spotted for the same device but hasn't been updated yet with the specifications. 

 

Advertisement

The iQOO Neo 3 that was launched last year came with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

 

The phone runs Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0 and it has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0. For the camera department, iQOO Neo 3 5G came with a triple rear cameras with 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The iQOO Neo3 5G has a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

iQOO Neo 3 launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

iQOO 7 for India could be a rebranded iQOO Neo 5

iQOO 7 Series launched in India with Snapdragon 888, 120Hz AMOLED displays and more

iQOO Z3 listed on Indian IMEI database, suggesting imminent launch

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: iQOO

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Narzo 30 confirmed to feature 48MP triple camera

Realme 8 5G new variant launched with 4GB and 64GB storage for Rs 13,999

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies