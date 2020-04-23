Advertisement

iQOO Neo 3 launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 23, 2020 3:20 pm

The iQOO Neo 3 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.
Vivo’s iQOO brand has announced iQOO 3 5G smartphone in China. The iQOO Neo 3 5G is priced at 2698 Yuan (Rs 29,011 approx.) for the 6GB + 128GB version, 2998 yuan (Rs 32,230 approx.) for the 8GB + 128GB version, 3298 yuan (Rs 35,450 approx.) for the 12GB + 128GB version and the top version with 8GB + 256GB is priced at 3398 Yuan (Rs 36,545 approx.). It comes in Sky Blue and Blue Black colours.

The phone runs Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0 and it has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging that can charge up to 50% in 20 minutes and 100% in 58 minutes. For security, iQOO Neo 3 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For the camera department, iQOO Neo 3  comes with a triple rear cameras with 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The iQOO Neo3 5G has a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

The iQOO Neo 3 has 163.71 x 75.55 x 8.93mm dimensions and it weighs 198.1 grams. For audiophiles, the phone comes equipped with a Hi-Fi audio chip and 3.5mm audio jack. It has connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C.

