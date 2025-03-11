iQOO Neo 10R 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

iQOO Neo 10R 5G has been announced in India as the brand’s latest mid-ranger. The handset’s highlights include a huge 6400mAh and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset under the hood. The device comes with a dual rear camera setup, supports 80W fast charging, and more.

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Price, Availability

The iQOO Neo 10R 5G is available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB trims, priced at Rs 26,999, Rs 28,999, and Rs 30,999, respectively. The Neo 10R 5G can be bought in Moonknight Titanium and Raging Blue shades.

Additionally, iQOO Neo 10R is available for pre-booking starting now and will go on sale starting March 19, at 12 noon at iQOO e-store and Amazon.in.

Customers can avail following offers on purchasing iQOO Neo 10R:

On pre-booking, customers can avail 12 months of extended warranty and instant device setup on delivery for just Rs 99·

Get flat Rs 2,000 instant discount with SBI, ICICI, and HDFC Bank cards or get an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on all devices

Users can avail no cost EMI for upto 6 months

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Specifications

The iQOO Neo 10R sports a 6.78-inch (2800 x 1260 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED 20:9 display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 3840 Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+, and up to 300 Hz touch sampling rate.

The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and runs on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15. It will receive 3 major Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches. The smartphone houses up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. However, the 8GB + 128GB model has UFS 3.1 storage.

The device is backed up by a 6400mAh Li-Ion battery with 80W Fast charging support. For optics, there’s a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra Wide-Angle sensor. On the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. Additional features include an IR blaster, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, a stereo speaker setup, and an IP65-rated build.

We have already shared our initial impressions of the device along with its camera review as well as a gaming review. A full review for the device is also in the works so stay tuned for it.