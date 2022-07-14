iQOO 9T first look given away by Amazon teaser, could be a rebranded device

iQOO 9T is the latest flagship from iQOO that is going to launch in India and interestingly, an Amazon teaser shows that the design of the device is identical to the iQOO 10 series smartphones which could mean that the iQOO 9T may launch in India as rebadged iQOO 10, or the iQOO 10 Pro. The iQOO 10 is releasing in China on July 19.

The first look of the iQOO 9T has been given away by a teaser page on Amazon India’s website. The design of the iQOO 9T is similar to that of the iQOO 10, which means it is also getting a dual tone back with the top portion getting a different treatment than the bottom one. Further, the iQOO 9T can be seen having triple rear cameras out of which one should seems to be telephoto sensor with 20x zoom capabilities.

Moreover, the iQOO 9T will also feature the V1+ imaging chip from Vivo that first debuted with the Vivo X80 series. Apart from that, not much is known about the device. However, talking about the iQOO 10 Pro, its detailed specifications were leaked recently.

As per those, it will have a 6.78-inch 2K resolution E5 AMOLED display. It will be an LTPO panel with support for up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It is also expected to have an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood.

The processor will be paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The device is said to be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 200W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.