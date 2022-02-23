iQOO 9 series launched in India with Snapdragon processors

iQOO 9 series has finally launched in India, comprising of the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro and the iQOO 9 SE. The iQOO 9 Pro Legend is the leader of the pack and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 while the iQOO 9 has the Snapdragon 888+ under the hood. The iQOO 9 SE has the Snapdragon 888.

The iQOO 9 Pro comes in two variants, and is priced at Rs 64,990 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 69,990 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The iQOO 9 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 42,990 while the 12GB+256GB variant costs Rs 46,990. The iQOO 9 SE 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 33,990 and the 12GB+256GB costs Rs 37,990. The pre-orders for iQOO 9 Pro 5G and the iQOO 9 5G in India begin today while for the iQOO 9 SE, it’ll begin from March 2nd, 2022.

ICICI Bank card customers can get Rs 6,000 off on iQOO 9 Pro, Rs 4,000 off on iQOO 9 and Rs 3,000 off on iQOO 9 SE. The 50W wireless flash charger will be sold for Rs 4,499. The Gamepad will retail for Rs 2,999.

iQOO 9 Pro Specifications

The iQOO 9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 OLED display which has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. It is an LTPO 2.0 curved panel which has a QHD+ resolution. There’s an in-display ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor for security. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and gets up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for optics, iQOO 9 Pro is also equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a Samsung GN5 1/1.57 lens which supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). Then there’s a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera with a 150-degree field-of-view and a 16-megapixel camera for portrait images. There’s a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO 9 Pro is backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It runs on FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging. You also get dual X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor and Dual stereo speakers.

iQOO 9 Specifications

The iQOO 9 sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. There’s 10-bit colour, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 92.76 screen-to-body ratio, and 398ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There are in-display monster touch buttons for gaming.

On the back, there’s a triple rear camera setup on the iQOO 9. It includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture. Further on the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

The iQOO 9 is backed by a 4,350mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android 11.

iQOO 9 SE Specifications

The iQOO 9 SE features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and 300Hz touch sampling rate. Further, the screen has an HDR10+ certification and comes with 1000 nits of peak brightness. In addition, the phone packs a Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone runs Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12 on top. It packs a 4500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor. In addition, there is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel mono camera. The selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.