iQOO 8 series to launch on August 17

IQOO has officially confirmed that the brand will launch the iQOO 8 series in China on 17th August. The teasers for the phones have been in the wild for a while now. Leaks also suggest iQOO 8 series will be the first ones to come with Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

The brand revealed the launch poster on Weibo. The poster roughly translates to “Full Control on the verge of iQOO 8 Series Conference”. The unreleased iQOO smartphone was seen hands-on during the recent ChinaJoy convention. As per leaks, the iQOO 8 could support up to 160W charge speeds.

IQOO 8 Series Specifications (Rumoured)

The devices could feature the Snapdragon 888 Plus. This processor is an overclocked version of the original Snapdragon 888. The Plus variant is clocked up to 3Ghz speeds, compared to 2.8Ghz on Snapdragon 888.

The phone should come with a QHD screen that offers 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution. The display has dual curved edges as seen in hands-on photos, and the bottom edge of the phone is flat. It should also get 12 GB RAM + 4 GB virtual RAM and 256 GB storage. The phone would run on Vivo’s OriginOS 1.0 based Android 11 OS.

There’s no information from the brand regarding the launch of the phones outside China. The company recently announced the launch of the Monster Orange colour variant of iQOO 7. The company says that the new Monster Orange colour is formed by combining nearly 50,000 pixels in the back panel of the iQOO 7.

The iQOO 7 is already available in Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue colours. The phone is priced at Rs 35,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 870 chip, 8GB RAM and more.