iQOO 7 Monster Orange variant to be available on 26 July

iQOO today announced the launch of the all-new Monster Orange colour variant of iQOO 7. The sale of the latest colour variant will start from 26th July as part of the Amazon Prime Day launch. It will be available at a starting price of Rs 31,990 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant.

The company says that the new Monster Orange colour is formed by combining nearly 50,000 pixels in the back panel of the iQOO 7. The iQOO 7 is already available in Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue colours. The phone is priced at Rs 35,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Customers can also avail of the following offers starting with 26th July till 27th July 2021 on Amazon:

Flat Rs 2,000 off with Amazon Coupon

No cost EMI up to 9 months

Instant discount on HDFC Bank credit & debit card holders.

Prime members can avail additional 3 months EMI on HDFC cards along with Free Screen Replacement

iQOO 7 Specifications

The iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ AMOLED display that comes with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 1300 nits peak brightness and is also HDR10+ certified. The device has a bigger 4400mAh cell with 66W fast charging support.

Read More: iQOO 7 Review: A Powerhouse Flagship?

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870. It is paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

For the optics, the iQOO 7 has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary shooter with OIS, a 13 ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a Mono camera. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The devices also have dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and have a liner motor for haptics. The iQOO 7 runs on iQOO UI based on Android 11.