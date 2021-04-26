iQOO 7 Series launched in India with Snapdragon 888, 120Hz AMOLED displays and more

iQOO has unveiled its latest iQOO 7 series in India out of which the iQOO 7 Legend is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and comes with 66W fast charging support

iQOO, Vivo's sub-brand has brought its iQOO 7 series smartphones to India consisting of the iQOO 7 Legend and the iQOO 7. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's most powerful yet, the Snapdragon 870 and the Snapdragon 888 and also feature a pressure-sensitive 120HZ display. The smartphones are touted as gaming devices and come with a triple rear camera setup.

The iQOO 7 is priced in India at Rs 31,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant, Rs 33,990 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs 35,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The iQOO 7 Legend comes in two variants including 8GB/128GB model priced at Rs 39,990 while the 12GB/256GB model is priced at Rs 43,990.

iQOO 7 Series Specifications

The iQOO 7 series comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ AMOLED display that comes with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 1300 nits peak brightness and is also HDR10+ certified. The display is also pressure sensitive in left and right areas of the display on the iQOO 7 Legend when the device is in landscape position for more precise controls with supported titles.

The iQOO 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 whereas the iQOO 7 Legend on the other hand is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip. Both are paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The company has done special performance tuning so the consumer can take the best advantage of the processor while gaming with heavy graphics.

For the optics, the iQOO 7 has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary shooter with OIS, a 13 ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a Mono camera. The iQOO 7 Legend replaces the Mono camera for a 13MP Portrait sensor while the other sensors remain the same There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO 7 Legend as well as the iQOO 7 are backed by a 4000mAh battery that is split into two 2000mAh cells and supports 66W fast charging. The devices also have dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and have a liner motor for haptics. The iQOO 7 runs on iQOO UI based on Android 11.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, Dual-SIM support, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Type-C port.