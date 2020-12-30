iQoo 7 BMW Edition official launch set for January 11th

iQoo has officially revealed that its newest flagship device, the IQoo 7 BMW Edition will launch on 11th January in its home country

iQoo has officially announced that it will be launching its next flagship device, the iQoo 7 BMW Edition on 11th of January. The company took to Weibo to announce the launch. The launch event will take place in China while availability for other regions should follow soon.

The iQoo 7 BMW Edition is confirmed to have the Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with an enhanced version of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 Storage. The company confirmed the same through a separate post on Weibo.

The iQoo 7 BMW Edition is also the device that will be the official KPL 2020 gaming machine. KPL is an eSports event that takes place in China annually. The poster of the device that was earlier shared by iQoo reveals that it will come with a triple camera setup, below which will be the Iqoo branding.

The triple camera array seems to resemble the same design seen on Vivo's V20 Series. It also has the same three stripe design seen on BMW M series cars. Some earlier leaks of the device spotted on 3C revealed that the device might come with a 120W charging solution.

The triple camera on the back should come with a 50MP primary sensor and a 16MP front facing camera. The iQoo 7 is expected to run on Android 11 and apart from that, there are no such leaks that could point towards more specifications.