iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition announced

iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition has been officially announced in China. The iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition pricing has not been announced yet.



The phone comes in a single storage variant of 12GB RAM with 128GB storage configuration. It will go on sale in China starting June 1.



The iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition shares the specifications as of the iQOO 3 5G smartphone but it comes with large Transformers logo and iQOO branding at the back.The limited-edition smartphone features a different look on the device.



Right next to the cameras, the phone has tag line “Monster Inside” vertically. The iQOO 3 5G Transformers Edition features a carbon-fiber texture.



As for the specifications, the iQOO 3 5G smartphone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) HDR 10+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It runs on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top and is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes.





The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.45 aperture.





