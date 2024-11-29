iQOO 13 India Price Tipped: Should You Wait for it Over Realme GT 7 Pro?

iQOO is all set to launch its newest flagship in India on December 3 and ahead of the event, the iQOO 13 India price has been tipped, suggesting that the device might carry a price tag similar to its predecessor in the country. Here are the details you should know and whether you should wait for the iQOO 13 over the Realme GT 7 Pro.

As per Mukul Sharma on X, the iQOO 13 India price will remain under Rs 55,000 without the bank offers brands usually provide. To recall, the iQOO 12 launched in India last year with a starting price tag of Rs 52,999. This means that iQOO 13 may launch at the same price or a slightly higher value which would still be an appealing price tag for a successor to the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered device that launched in India.

The only smartphone available with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in India is the Realme GT 7 Pro as of now, which starts at Rs 59,999. If the tipped iQOO 13 India price is indeed correct, then that would create a substantial price difference between the iQOO 13 and GT 7 Pro, clearly making the former a superior offering.

If the iQOO 13 comes with the same specs as its Chinese counterpart (except for the battery that’s already confirmed to be a slightly smaller 6000mAh cell), then it would also have the advantage of better specs over the GT 7 Pro. Compared to Realme’s handset, the iQOO 13 would sport a sharper display with a higher resolution, better cameras per on-paper specs, faster and the latest UFS 4.1 storage, and the same Chipset and RAM, all at a lower price. We think you should wait for the iQOO 13 if you want to get the best value for your money.

This comparison is solely made based on the leaked price of iQOO 13 in India.The device sports a 6.82-inch 2K 8T LTPO OLED flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness in HBM mode and 4500 nits peak brightness, 2592Hz PWM dimming, and OLED circular polarized light eye protection technology. The display made by BOE, tuned for iQOO.