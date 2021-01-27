iPhone SE Plus key specifications, pricing tipped

Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone SE Plus that will have a notch on the front and will also feature a fingerprint sensor.

Apple's 2020 variant of the iPhone SE was an instant success as it gave users the taste of Apple's top notch performance at a lower price with a small form factor. Building up on the iPhone SE legacy, it seems like Apple is working on an iPhone SE Plus that will offer much more than its predecessors.

The iPhone SE Plus key specifications and pricing were leaked by a tipster called @aaple_lab, according to whom the phone is expected to be priced around $499 (approx Rs 36,300).

A render was also shown by the tipster which reveals a notch instead of the Home button which the iPhone SE 2020 retained from the older iPhone models launched back in the day. This means the new iPhone SE Plus will ditch the Touch ID in exchange for Face ID.

But contradicting this statement was the mention of 'Touch ID in home button' which could mean the device will also support Touch ID as well, integrated into the power button, similar to what Apple did with the new iPad Air, as the renders of the SE Plus don't show any home button.

The tipster also claims that the phone may launch in Black, Red, and White colour options.

The iPhone SE Plus could sport a 6.1-inch IPS display and could be powered by either Apple A13 Bionic or Apple A14 Bionic chip. The 12-megapixel iSight sensor on the back is expected to feature six portrait light effects, OIS, and Smart HDR 3. The selfies should be handled by a 7MP front shooter. The phone is tipped to come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

There is no information regarding the launch date of the phone but assuming if the new iPhone SE launched in April of 2020, there's a possibility the SE Plus might arrive in April of 2021 as well.