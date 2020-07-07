Dummies day Out: iPhone 12 new sizes and design leaked online

New dummy models of the upcoming iPhones leaked online that gives a hint about the new iPhone 12 sizes and design.

Advertisement

Apple is all set to launch its next-generation of iPhones that are said to support 5G connectivity. Now, new dummy models of the upcoming iPhones leaked online that gives a hint about the new iPhone 12 sizes and design.

As per a report by MacRumours, the iPhone 12 series will include four different models. There will be a 5.4-inch ‌iPhone 12‌, a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌, a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, and a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max. The Pro models will be higher-end and it will be more expensive, while the other two models will be slightly affordable similar to what we have seen with iPhone 11.

The latest iPhone 12 models are expected to feature a new design language. There is a square-edged frame, which we have seen in iPad Pro. The front and back panel of the devices come with a glass panel. With this, Apple is finally changing its design from rounded corners, which is present since iPhone 6 to a new square-edged frame.

Advertisement

The base 5.4-inch iPhone will be the smallest iPhone from Apple and it is bigger than the original iPhone SE, but it will come with all-display design, making it smaller than the iPhone SE 2020 model. Furthermore, the new iPhone 12 series will come with Face ID and it will feature full-screen OLED displays.

The 6.7-inch iPhone Pro model is said to be the largest iPhone ever created by Apple and it will be meant for those who like the large screen. The 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone models come with a dual-camera setup, while the other models of Pro family will come with a triple-camera setup. The report further highlights that the Pro models might come with the same LiDAR Scanner that was introduced with iPad Pro.