iOS 14.3 update brings support for AirPods Max, fixes wireless charging bug

Apple has released the newest version of its software bringing support for AirPods Max, Apple Fitness+ and many bug fixes

Advertisement

The new version of iOS has been released by Apple with a bunch of big fixes and support for Apple's new service and product that was released last week.

The new update weighs in at around 500MB to 600MB depending on the iPhone model you have and comes with Apple ProRAW support for the iPhone 12 Pro. With this feature, Users will now be able to experience full creative control over colour, detail, and dynamic range natively on iPhone or with other professional photo editing apps.

Advertisement

With Apple ProRAW, Apple is combining its multiframe image processing and computational photography with the versatility of a RAW format.

The new update is also bringing privacy information to the App Store, adding support for the Apple Fitness+ service along with the newly launched AirPods Max.

The new fitness+ service is not available in India but comes with some nifty features that will be useful for those who workout regularly.

The AirPods Max feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), High Fidelity Special Audio along with Adaptive EQ. All these new features are backed by Apple's own in-house H1 chip with Bluetooth 5.0 support.

AirPods Max ear cushions use acoustically engineered memory foam to create an effective seal for blocking Ambient noise. The machined aluminium earcups are said to be attached to a unique suspension system that flexes with the stainless-steel headband, which is covered with a breathable knit mesh canopy, to fit a wide range of head sizes while maintaining the comfort.

With the new update, you can also scan Apple-designed App Clip Codes via the control centre or from the camera to directly open the App clip.

It also brings a bunch of bug fixes such as solving the issue where the device was unable to charge wirelessly, some app folders failed to open, Bluetooth became unavailable in settings, MagSafe Duo charger could charge the iPhones at less than the maximum power, etc.

Apple hasn't mentioned anything about battery drain issue which many users were facing on iOS 14.2, but considering the issue should have been resolved internally after seeing number of reports, one should definitely update to the latest version of software available.