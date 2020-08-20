Advertisement

Instagram's Suggested Posts: Good or Bad?

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : August 20, 2020 8:38 pm

Are you addicted to Instagram? An update has started rolling out which brings a feature called "Suggested Posts" which is bound to leave you glued to your smartphone more than ever before. Remember the gradient tick animation the app displayed if you've seen every post of that day? Instead, now Instagram will load Suggested Posts at the end of the feed.

 

Instagram's "You're all caught up!" message surely does remind you that you've seen every post of that day and the next thing you would do is exit the app. But, now, you'll see suggested posts from other accounts by default which also includes ads.

Fortunately, you can still view the older posts, unlike on Facebook, where you have to go through the hassle of finding older posts after refreshing the app's feed.

 

If you are not interested in a suggested post, tap on three dots on the top right corner of the post and select 'not interested'. That way, you can let the Instagram algorithm know which stuff to pick for you. But, you cannot disable Suggested post.

 

Julian Gutman, head of product at Instagram Home said to Verge, " The suggested posts won’t be the same ones that show up in Explorer. They’ll be related to the content that people already follow, whereas Explore aims to point people toward adjacent content."

 

Suggested Posts: Good or Bad?

 

Instagram's suggested post seems to be a  strategy to push more ads to improve the app's overall income. However, we're unsure if this feature will also be used to promote sponsored cards; considering Facebook pushes both ads and sponsored content via posts, it is safe to assume that Instagram will also do the same. Since app developers are already selling a lot of advertisements in UI, adding Suggested posts is not going to reduce the reputation of the app.

 

So finally, it boils down users personal preference, if they like teh content it will be good or them, otherwise, it will be a bad move on Instagrams side.

 

 

 

 

Loading...

 

