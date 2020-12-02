Advertisement

Instagram launches 'Live Rooms' feature in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 02, 2020 11:17 am

Instagram has launched the Live Rooms feature expanding the number of users that can attend a live session.
Instagram has started the rollout of 'Live Rooms' feature in India that will allow users to extend the participant limit to 4 during a live session. 

 

With the introduction of this feature, an Instagram live session will now be able to hold 4 people instead of 2 which was the previous limit. Users will now not have to end their live session with the current user to add another participant. 

 

Instagram recently also announced that it is extending the live session limit from 1 hour to 4 hours and the new development comes as a follow-up to the previous one. To test the new limit, you will have to create a live session first. 

 

After creating a live session by swiping left from the feed or by clicking on the '+' button, you will have to tap on the 'Rooms' icon to bring more participants into your live session. 

 

According to Instagram, you can either add all three guests simultaneously or choose to add other guests later. The feature has already gone live in India and you should be able to see the option in your live session. The feature should start expanding to more regions soon. 

 

Instagram also enabled another feature recently adding the ability to search on Instagram through keywords. Until now, users could only search through hashtags, usernames and locations but now for the first time, users will be able to search with keywords. 

