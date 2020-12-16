Advertisement

Instagram Lite app, Born on Instagram 2.0 announced at the Facebook Fuel for India event

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2020 2:29 pm

Latest News

Facebook announced a lighter version of the Instagram app, called Instagram Lite. It also announced the second edition of 'Born on Instagram' program.
Advertisement

At the first ‘Facebook Fuel For India’ virtual event, Instagram highlighted the way it is democratizing expression for people in India, now with the test of a new version of Instagram Lite, and the second edition of the ‘Born on Instagram’ creator program. 

 

Instagram Lite 

 

Instagram Lite Screenshots

Advertisement

 

Instagram is extending the test of Instagram Lite to people in India. The app is less than 2MB in size and is built to deliver an Instagram experience that remains fast and reliable for more people. 

 

The Lite version of the app retains the core Instagram experience to people who do not have an Instagram experience today. The app is made for Android and this new version has improved speed, performance, and responsiveness. 

 

Though, there are some features that are not currently supported such as Reels, Shopping and IGTV. The app will be available in Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

 

Born on Instagram 2.0

 

Instagram also announced the second version of ‘Born on Instagram, to equip the next generation of content creators with best practices to use the platform, and enable them with collaboration and mentorship opportunities. 

 

The program was announced in November 2019 to discover, grow and showcase creators from all across the country. It was conceptualized in recognition of the creativity being witnessed all across India and has given a voice to a new generation of creators with a national appeal. 

 

Now in the next edition, the program has been attuned to incorporate the new features on Instagram, especially Reels. It will go on for a period of 6 months and will continue to offer masterclasses from internal and external experts, as well as collaboration and mentorship opportunities. 

Instagram launches 'Live Rooms' feature in India

Spotify to soon add local music streaming support

Facebook faces lawsuit to free WhatsApp, Instagram from its control

Latest News from Instagram

You might like this

Tags: Facebook

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google Photos introduces new cinematic photo filter along with refreshed memories

Spotify Premium Mini launched in India, price starts at Rs 7 per day

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies