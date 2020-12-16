Instagram Lite app, Born on Instagram 2.0 announced at the Facebook Fuel for India event

Facebook announced a lighter version of the Instagram app, called Instagram Lite. It also announced the second edition of 'Born on Instagram' program.

At the first ‘Facebook Fuel For India’ virtual event, Instagram highlighted the way it is democratizing expression for people in India, now with the test of a new version of Instagram Lite, and the second edition of the ‘Born on Instagram’ creator program.

Instagram Lite

Instagram is extending the test of Instagram Lite to people in India. The app is less than 2MB in size and is built to deliver an Instagram experience that remains fast and reliable for more people.

The Lite version of the app retains the core Instagram experience to people who do not have an Instagram experience today. The app is made for Android and this new version has improved speed, performance, and responsiveness.

Though, there are some features that are not currently supported such as Reels, Shopping and IGTV. The app will be available in Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

Born on Instagram 2.0

Instagram also announced the second version of ‘Born on Instagram, to equip the next generation of content creators with best practices to use the platform, and enable them with collaboration and mentorship opportunities.

The program was announced in November 2019 to discover, grow and showcase creators from all across the country. It was conceptualized in recognition of the creativity being witnessed all across India and has given a voice to a new generation of creators with a national appeal.

Now in the next edition, the program has been attuned to incorporate the new features on Instagram, especially Reels. It will go on for a period of 6 months and will continue to offer masterclasses from internal and external experts, as well as collaboration and mentorship opportunities.