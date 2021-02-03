Advertisement

Instagram introduces 'Recently Deleted' feature

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2021 3:20 pm

Instagram has introduced a new 'Recently Deleted' feature that will help users revive their deleted posts, stories, and more.
Instagram has released a new update that let's you restore your post if you change your mind after deleting it. The 'recently deleted' feature will allow you to review content you’ve deleted, including photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos, and stories, and restore them.

 

Instagram says that this feature will help users revive their content in case a hacker gains control of your account and starts deleting posts, stories, IGTV videos, etc. 

 

The social media app has said that starting today, users will need to confirm that they are the account owner through either text or email in order to permanently delete or restore content they have posted. 

 

The deleted posts will stay in the folder for 30 days before permanently getting deleted. If you want to bring back your deleted post, you will have 30 days starting from the day the post got deleted. However, the deleted stories will stay in the folder only for 24 hours within which you can revive them, before they are gone permanently. 

 

To access the folder, navigate to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted. Instagram is solving the problem for a lot of users who have lost their content due to their account getting hacked. The social media platform already provides features such as Archive, Drafts, etc to make people keep their posts. 

