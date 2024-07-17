Instagram Adds Support For Multi Audio Tracks on Reels

Instagram today announced a new multi-audio tracks feature on reels. The company says that the new feature will make your Reels experience more “creative and enjoyable.” The new feature is now being made live for Instagram users in India, allowing them to add up to 20 tracks in a single reel.

With the Multi Audio Tracks on Reels, users can now add up to 20 tracks to a single Instagram reel and visually align audio with elements like text, stickers, and clips while one is editing the reel in the app. “With the flexibility to pair the right tracks with the right clips at the right time, one can express their creativity the way that feels right for them and their audience,” says Instagram.

When someone adds multiple tracks, they will also be creating their own unique audio mix that will be attributed to them. As users unlock new ways to express themselves with audio, their fans can save and reuse their audio mixes. The new feature is available for Indian audiences starting today.

Another recent development related to Instagram was the addition of Meta AI. Meta AI began rolling out in India in English earlier last month. You can use Meta AI on WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram to get things done, learn, create and connect with the things you want to.

Powered by Meta’s Llama 3 model, one can access Meta AI in an Instagram group chat, such as to recommend restaurants with great views and vegan options for you and your friends to consider. The AI also packs text-to-image generation capability where you may ask the Meta AI to animate an existing image you like or iterate on any image with friends by asking Meta AI to change the prompt, or create any sort of photo you like, such as a Birthday card.