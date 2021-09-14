Infinix Zero X series announced with MediaTek Helio G95

Infinix has unveiled the Zero X series of smartphones, including the Zero X Neo, Zero X and the Zero X Pro. All three smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and have the company’s proprietary Galileo Algorithm Engine. In addition, Infinix also announced the launch of XE20 and XE25 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

The pricing and availability of smartphones haven’t been announced yet. The Infinix Zero X will be available in Nebula Black and Starry Silver colours. The Infinix Zero X Pro will get Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Tuscany Brown colours. Finally, the Infinix Zero X Neo will feature Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Bahamas Blue options. Infinix Zero X series launch in India is yet to be announced.

Infinix Zero X series Specifications

The Infinix Zero X shares the same screen size as the Zero X Pro. Both the smartphones come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate support. The Zero X Neo sports a larger 6.78-inch LCD panel. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The MediaTek Helio G95 powers all three smartphones. Further, the processor is paired with 8GB RAM on all three models with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via a MicroSD card up to 512GB.

For cameras, the Infinix Zero X Pro has a 108MP primary sensor, while the Zero X Neo packs a 48MP main sensor without OIS. The standard Zero X has a 64MP primary sensor with OIS. All three feature an 8MP periscope lens and an 8MP ultrawide sensor that also acts as a macro shooter. On the front, you get a 16MP shooter on the Infinix Zero X series along with a dua-LED flash.

The Zero X Neo packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. On the other hand, the Zero X and X Pro pack a smaller 4,500mAh battery but with faster 45W fast charging support. Moreover, all three run Android 11 based on XOS 7.6.