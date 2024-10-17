Infinix Zero Flip 5G Launched in India: Check Specs, Price, Availability

Infinix Zero Flip 5G has been launched in India as the brand’s first foldable smartphone which comes with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a flexible AMOLED display, Android 14-based XOS software, and more. Here’s everything to know about the new foldable from Infinix.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Price, Availability

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G comes in Blossom Glow signature colour from WGSN and Rock Black shades, and is priced at Rs 49,999 for the single 8GB + 512GB model. It will be available from October 24th from Flipkart where users can avail Rs 5000 discount on SBI Credit and Debit Card Transactions.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Specifications

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) flexible LTPO AMOLED inner display that supports 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and a 100% P3 colour gamut. The AMOLED cover display is 3.64-inches in size, with Always-on display functionality and a Resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The device supports virtual RAM also. It ships with Android 14 and is touted to get two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

The foldable from Infinix includes a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor. A dual-LED Flashlight unit accompanies it. The front camera is a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor with f/2.5 Aperture and Autofocus support.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth v5.4. The phone packs a 4,720mAh battery with 70W wired Fast charging support and has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.