Infinix Zero 40 5G, Zero 40 4G Launched with GoPro Mode: All Details

Infinix has announced the launch of Zero 40 series smartphones in Malaysia, including the Zero 40 5G and the Zero 40 4G. The new handsets succeed last year’s Zero 30 series devices, and come with features like a GoPro mode, a curved AMOLED display, and much more.

Infinix Zero 40 Series: Price

Infinix Zero 40 4G comes in Misty Aqua, Blossom Glow, and Rock Black shades while Zero the 40 5G comes in Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black hues. The 4G model starts at MYR 1,200 (approx Rs 23,300) for the 8GB + 256GB trim in Malaysia while the 5G model costs MYR 1,699 (approx Rs 33,000).

Infinix Zero 40 Series: Specifications

The Infinix Zero 40 series sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ resolution, up to 1,300 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Zero 40 supports a refresh of up to 120Hz while the 5G model supports up to 144Hz refresh rate. They come with an in-display fingerprint optical reader.

For optics, the devices feature a 108MP primary Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor (1/1.67-inch) with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 50MP Samsung JN1 front-facing camera on both of them. The 5G model can shoot 4K resolution 60 fps videos while the 4G version can shoot up to 2K resolution 30 fps videos.

They come with a dedicated GoPro mode, enabling users to pair the devices with a compatible GoPro camera, using the phone as a viewfinder and controlling shooting modes directly from the camera app. Additionally, the GoPro Quik App is pre-installed on the phones.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage options. Thr Zero 40 4G is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G100 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage options.

On the software front, the Infinix Zero 40 series runs Android 14-based XOS 14.5 out of the box. The devices will get three years of Android security patches. The smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The 5G model gets additional support for 20W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging as well.

Connectivity options on the devices include Wi-Fi 6E in 5G model and Wi-Fi 5 in 4G model, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. They also feature JBL-tuned stereo speakers and are IP54 rated for splash and dust resistance.