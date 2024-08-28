Infinix Hot 50 5G India Launch: Things to Know

Infinix is set to debut a new Hot-series smartphone in India called Hot 50 5G. The upcoming Infinix Hot 50 5G design has been revealed while some of its specifications are also confirmed. Here’s everything we know about the device so far, including its official launch date, design, and key specs.

Infinix Hot 50 5G: Launch Date, Design

The Hot 50 5G is set to debut in India on September 5. While the handset’s availability details are under wraps, Inifnix has revealed its design, which shows that the smartphone has a completely new back panel with a vertically arranged set of triple camera sensors.

The device can be seen in two colour options, including light blue and black. There could also be a green hue. The buttons will reside on the right as usual, with a punch-hole design on the front for the selfie camera. It will be 7.8mm thick, which, according to the brand, will make the device the thinnest one in the segment.

Infinix Hot 50 5G: Specifications, Expected Price

The Infinix Hot 50 5G is claimed to be the segment’s first device to have 60-month (5 years) fluency assurance, meaning it should run fluidly for at least 5 years from launch. The device also has wet touch technology, so you can use the display with wet fingers. It is also IP54 rated, which means it can handle some splashes without any issues.

As for other specs, the device has appeared on multiple certification websites in the past, confirming that it will sport a screen with a Resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a Pixel density of 320 DPI. The phone will run on Android 14 OS out of the box. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC will likely power it, paired with 4GB and 8GB RAM options, along with a standard 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

According to the TUV Rheinland certification, the Hot 50 5G will come packed with a 4,900mAh battery. Aside from these, the camera details, charging speed information, and more detailed specifications of the handset have been kept under wraps. Reports suggest there are multiple other devices in the series that are in development, which may include Hot 50 (X6882), Hot 50 Pro (X6881), Hot 50 Pro+ (X6880), and Hot 50i (X6531).

The Hot 50 5G may have a price tag below Rs 15,000 in India, going by the specifications.