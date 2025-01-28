Infinix Smart 9 HD Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

HomeNewsInfinix Smart 9 HD Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

The Infinix Smart 9 HD has been announced in India and here are all its details including price, specs, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Infinix has announced the launch of the Infinix Smart 9 HD in India with a sub-Rs 7,000 price tag. The device has a MediaTek Helio under the hood paired with a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone also gets a dual rear camera setup, 14 Go Edition aoftware, and more.

Infinix Smart 9 HD: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 6,699 for the sole 3GB + 64GB mode, the Smart 9 HD will also be available for sale starting February 4th on Flipkart with a special Day 1 offer of Rs 6,199 (inclusive of prepaid offer). It can be bought in Mint Green, Coral Gold, Neo Titanium and Metallic Black shades.

Infinix Smart 9 HD: Specifications

The Infinix Smart 9 HD sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. There is a punch hole at the top for the front camera. The screen offers 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G50 Processor paired with 3GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB storage.

As for the cameras, there is a square-shaped rear camera module for dual cameras. The Infinix Smart 9 HD has a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor and an AI lens. There is also an LED flash module next to the sensors. The handset has a 8-megapixel f/2.0 front camera sensor.

There is support for storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Infinix Smart 9 HD packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. It is also IP54 rated and runs on Android 14 Go edition. Finally, the Infinix device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers support for AI face unlock.

