Infinix to launch a new smartphone in Hot Series in India soon

Infinix recently launched Infinix Hot 10 smartphone in India. Now the company is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Hot series in India soon.



Infinix has started contesting the same on their community page XClub. However, the company has not revealed the name of the upcoming Hot series phone. The design, details and specifications of the phone are also unknown at the moment.



On its XClub page, Infinix is asking people to solve the riddle and they stand a chance to win the upcoming Infinix smartphone. It says that the solution does not check their mathematics skills. People can check recent Infinix news and posts to get the answers. The answer is related to the company's latest HOT launch.



The contest is open to Indian XClub users only for those who have a legal and valid email ID address. XClub has the right to verify the eligibility of each user. However, the company also reserves the right to terminate the event, terms, or disqualify a user at any point in time.



To recall, Infinix Hot 10 was launched in India for Rs 9,999. It comes with a 6.78-inch HD+ display with 720x1640 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



For the cameras, the smartphone has an AI quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an AL lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut.



The Infinix Hot 10 runs XOS 7 based on Android 10. It is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it supports Face Unlock as well.