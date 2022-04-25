Infinix Smart 6 to launch in India on April 27

Infinix launched the Smart 6 smartphone in some of the global markets last year. Now, the company has confirmed to launch the Infinix Smart 6 in India as well on April 27.

Infinix announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone via an official tweet. Infinix Smart 6 will be available on Flipkart after its launch in India.

Gali gali mein shor hai, SMART 6 mein #ZyadaSeMore64 hai.



Smart desh ka SMART phone coming at a never before price. Launching on 27th April only on @Flipkart



Know more: https://t.co/0VxxGjweKc pic.twitter.com/SBpFNpoTef — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) April 23, 2022

The Smart 6 is priced at $120 (approx Rs 9,000). The phone comes in multiple colour options, including Black, Green, Blue, and Purple.

Infinix Smart 6 Specifications

Infinix Smart 6 features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It features a 20:9 aspect ratio with 500 nits brightness. The Smart 6 is powered by the UNISOC SC9863A chipset and 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. For more storage, it features a dedicated microSD card slot to expand storage up to 512GB.

It features a dual-camera set up at the rear. There is an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel AI sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie sensor.

The phone runs on XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go Edition. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports only 10W charging. There’s a micro-USB port for charging along with a fingerprint sensor at the back for security. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Meanwhile, Infinix launched Infinix Hot 12i as a budget phone in the Nigerian market recently. The phone features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 720×1612 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch. It packs the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which is paired with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The main sensor is coupled with a pair of auxiliary cameras and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter. The handset runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.