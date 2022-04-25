HomeNewsInfinix Smart 6 to launch in India on April 27

Infinix Smart 6 to launch in India on April 27

By Meenu Rana

Highlights

  • Infinix Smart 6 launch date announced
  • It will be available on Flipkart
  • It runs on Android 11 Go Edition

Infinix launched the Smart 6 smartphone in some of the global markets last year. Now, the company has confirmed to launch the Infinix Smart 6 in India as well on April 27.

Infinix announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone via an official tweet. Infinix Smart 6 will be available on Flipkart after its launch in India.

The Smart 6 is priced at $120 (approx Rs 9,000). The phone comes in multiple colour options, including Black, Green, Blue, and Purple.

Infinix Smart 6 Specifications

Infinix Smart 6 features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It features a 20:9 aspect ratio with 500 nits brightness. The Smart 6 is powered by the UNISOC SC9863A chipset and 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. For more storage, it features a dedicated microSD card slot to expand storage up to 512GB.

It features a dual-camera set up at the rear. There is an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel AI sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie sensor.

The phone runs on XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go Edition. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports only 10W charging. There’s a micro-USB port for charging along with a fingerprint sensor at the back for security. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Meanwhile, Infinix launched Infinix Hot 12i as a budget phone in the Nigerian market recently. The phone features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 720×1612 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch. It packs the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which is paired with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The main sensor is coupled with a pair of auxiliary cameras and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter. The handset runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. 

Infinix Smart 6

Infinix Smart 6
  • ChipsetUNISOC SC9863A
  • RAM (GB)2
  • Storage (GB)32
  • Display6.6-inch
  • Front Camera5MP
  • Primary Camera8MP + 0.08MP AI Lens
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11 Go Edition

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleMicromax In 2C confirmed to launch in India on April 26
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.