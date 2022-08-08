HomeNewsInfinix Smart 6 HD launched in India with 5000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 6 HD launched in India with 5000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 6 HD has been launched in India.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Infinix Smart 6 HD

Highlights

  • Infinix Smart 6 HD has been launched in India
  • Infinix Smart 6 HD comes with a 5000mAh battery
  • Infinix Smart 6 HD has a Helio A22 SoC

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India called Smart 6 HD which arrives as a budget oriented device that features a 5000mAh battery. It comes with an HD+ display and has a MediaTek Helio processor. While the camera module has four cutouts, only one of them actually has a sensor and the other one has a flashlight.

The Infinix Smart 6 HD has launched exclusively on Flipkart at a special launch price of Rs 6799. The device comes in three colour variants namely Aqua Sky, Origin Blue and Force Black.

Infinix Smart 6 HD Specifications

The phone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It features a 20:9 aspect ratio, 99% sRGB colour Gamut with 500 nits brightness. The Smart 6 is powered by a Helio A22 chipset clocked at 1.6Ghz paired with 2 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of storage expandable up to 512GB using a MicroSD card.

Further, for the camera, the phone features a single-camera set up at the rear. There is an 8-megapixel primary camera while on the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 31 hours of talk time on a single charge and has standard 10W charging support. In addition, the device also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, the phone runs on XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go Edition.

The brand launched another new smartphone a few days back called the Hot 12 Pro. The phone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720×1640 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a Unisoc T616 Octa-core processor and comes equipped with up to 8 GB RAM.

Infinix Smart 6 HD

Infinix Smart 6 HD
  • ChipsetHelio A22
  • RAM (GB)2
  • Storage32
  • Display6.6-inch, 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera5MP
  • Primary Camera8MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11 Go Edition

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous article89% Indian consumers will hop on to 5G: Report
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.