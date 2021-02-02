Infinix Smart 5 launching in India on February 11

Infinix Smart 5 will come in four colours variants: Morandi Green, 6 degree Purple, Aegean Blue and Obsidian Black.

Infinix will be launching Smart 5 smartphone in India on February 11. The phone will be exclusively available on Flipkart and it will be priced under 8K.

Infinix Smart 5 will come in four colours variants: Morandi Green, 6 degree Purple, Aegean Blue and Obsidian Black. For detailed specifications of the device, consumers can follow the Flipkart Intrigue store page 7th February onwards.

Infinix Smart 5 was announced last year in a single 3GB + 64GB storage variant. The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an unspecified 1.8GHz processor with 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB.



For the camera, Infinix Smart 5 comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors. On the front, the Infinix Smart 5 comes with an 8-megapixel sensor.



Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 6000mAh battery which supports 10W of charging. It runs on Android 10 Go Edition. The smartphone measures 165.4x73.4x8.75mm. Connectivity features are 4G support, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB and a 3.5mm audio jack.