Advertisement

Infinix Smart 5 announced with 5,000 mAh battery and 6.6-inch HD+ display

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 13, 2020 6:08 pm

Latest News

Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 10W of charging.
Advertisement

Infinix has launched its new smartphone - Infinix Smart 5. The phone is listed on the global website in a single 3GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in three colour options - Ice Blue, Midnight Black, and Quetzal Cyan.

The smartphone comes with a starting price tag of NGN 39,500 in Nigeria and it comes with a 2GB + 32GB storage variant. Notably, Infinix Smart 5 is a 3G variant in Nigeria.

The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an unspecified 1.8GHz processor with 3GB of RAM. The Nigerian variant of the phone, however, comes with a CPU clocked at 1.3GHz and has 2GB of RAM. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Infinix Smart 5 comes with 64GB (global) and 32GB (Nigeria) storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB for the global variant and up to 128GB for the Nigerian variant).

The global variant comes with a triple rear camera setup while the Nigerian variant comes with dual rear camera setup. For the global variant, the setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors. The Nigerian variant comes with an 8-megapixel primary camera and a QVGA sensor on the back. On the front, the Infinix Smart 5 comes with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 10W of charging. It runs on Android 10 Go Edition. The smartphone measures 165.4x73.4x8.75mm. Connectivity features are 4G support, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Infinix Zero 8 tipped to launch soon with MediaTek Helio G90 SoC

Infinix Hot 10 Lite key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

Infinix Smart 4 Plus first sale to be held today on Flipkart: All you need to know

Infinix iRocker truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 1499

Infinix Snokor TWS earbuds to launch in India on July 24

Infinix Smart 4 Plus launched in India with 6000mAh battery for Rs 7,999

Latest News from Infinix

You might like this

Tags: Infinix

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Jio Phone 2 feature phone available at an EMI of Rs 141 per month

Vivo S1 Prime goes official with 48MP quad camera and Snapdragon 665 SoC

Samsung launches 'Experience Samsung at Home' Service for Galaxy Consumers in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression
Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies